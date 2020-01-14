Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 730 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,726,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $36,014,100. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.18. 2,863,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $245.90 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.