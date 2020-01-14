Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. 5,214,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

