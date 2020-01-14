Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Raytheon worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

