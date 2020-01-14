REAL Hits Market Cap of $182,430.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. During the last week, REAL has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $182,430.00 and approximately $613.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitFlip, Radar Relay, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

