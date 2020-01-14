RealChain (RCT) Market Capitalization Hits $133,402.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. RealChain has a total market cap of $133,402.00 and $8,131.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.05857011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,842,280 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.