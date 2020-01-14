RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $28,900,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $25,374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $22,936,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 353.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 748,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $16,808,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83. RealReal has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

