Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Announces $0.23 Feb 20 Dividend

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a feb 20 dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 199.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

O remained flat at $$74.96 on Tuesday. 1,517,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

