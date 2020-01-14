Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

LON:RB traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,143 ($80.81). The stock had a trading volume of 930,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,083.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,169.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a PE ratio of 30.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

