RED 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,315.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, RED has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a total market cap of $243,437.00 and $40,315.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00646795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009089 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

