Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 15,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,274. The company has a market cap of $427.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

