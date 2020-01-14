ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80,984.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $80,984.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01276119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00207217 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Bisq.

