RedFOX Labs Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $75,603.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00488224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00092526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00118872 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000731 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.