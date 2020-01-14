Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given “Hold” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen set a $349.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.89.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $378.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

