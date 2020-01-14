Relex Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Relex token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Relex has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Relex has a total market capitalization of $246,393.00 and $524.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

