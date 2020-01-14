Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 195,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 23,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

