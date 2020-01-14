Ren Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Ren has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, UEX and DDEX. Ren has a market cap of $38.75 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, UEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

