RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

