Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83,735.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $83,735.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, KuCoin, COSS and Coineal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coineal, COSS, GOPAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, WazirX, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Gate.io, KuCoin, Bancor Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.