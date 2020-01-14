Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 14th (ADS, APO, ARES, DLPH, GBX, IMAC, LIND, RTLR, SCPH, SDC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

