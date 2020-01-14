Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Columbia Banking System (COLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB):

1/11/2020 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

1/3/2020 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

12/31/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

COLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,433. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

