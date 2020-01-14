Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NN (NNBR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NN (NASDAQ: NNBR):

1/14/2020 – NN was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – NN was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – NN was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – NN was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – NN was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – NN was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NNBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 189,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $353.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NN by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NN by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NN by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

