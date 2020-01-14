Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/8/2020 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,825. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $923.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 141,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,112,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,199 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

