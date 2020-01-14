Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (ACAD, ACMR, ALXN, APA, ATEC, AXSM, BOOT, BPOP, CLVS, EVBG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 14th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by JMP Securities to $121.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at National Securities. National Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $213.00 target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

