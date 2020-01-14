Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 585,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of RECN stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.