Revain Trading Up 1% This Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Kuna. Revain has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cryptopia, OKEx, BitFlip, Kuna, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Mercatox, C-CEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

