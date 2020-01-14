Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Short Interest Update

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,491. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

