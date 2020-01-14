Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:REXN opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

