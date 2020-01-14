RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Lake Street Capital

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,661. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brent Robert Rystrom bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,649,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,311,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Continental Grain Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

