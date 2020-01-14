Rimbit (RBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $51,659.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Rimbit has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.