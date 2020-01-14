Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $23.11 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $23.11 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C2CX, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012249 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001082 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Huobi, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, C2CX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

