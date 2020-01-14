Rise Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $287.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Rise has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $250,889.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,640,615 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.