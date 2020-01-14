Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 100,764 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,448,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of ServiceNow at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.50. 1,498,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,102. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.50, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.11. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $182.46 and a 52-week high of $306.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.82.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

