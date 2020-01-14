Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 92,795 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92,795 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Barings LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Danaher by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

DHR stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.39. 2,899,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.04 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

