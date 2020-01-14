Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.70% of Heska worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $753.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.10. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

