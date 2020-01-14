Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Snap-on worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 182,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.