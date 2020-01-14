Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Amedisys accounts for about 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.06% of Amedisys worth $110,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,052,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.02. 142,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $50,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

