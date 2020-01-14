Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. BIO-TECHNE accounts for about 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.02% of BIO-TECHNE worth $85,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 74.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

TECH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.86. The company had a trading volume of 89,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,652. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.38. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.77 and a 1 year high of $223.28.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

