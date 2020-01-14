Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Workiva worth $39,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE WK traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 265,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

