Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $131.19 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 2.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.84% of Five Below worth $131,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $6.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

