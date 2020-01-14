Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $164.22 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,236 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Grand Canyon Education worth $164,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,366,000 after buying an additional 327,914 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $19,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 326.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,271 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 436,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 113,954 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE stock remained flat at $$93.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. 406,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

