Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $34.99 Million Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Five9 worth $34,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $818,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,852,072.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,570 shares of company stock worth $16,495,953. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 525,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,696. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

