Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $38.36 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Floor & Decor worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 886,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,778. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

