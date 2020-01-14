Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $48.91 Million Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Pra Group worth $48,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,276,000 after purchasing an additional 82,619 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 141,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after acquiring an additional 128,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 563,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pra Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. 164,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,711. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.