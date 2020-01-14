Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $61.05 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539,042 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of IHS Markit worth $61,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 2,863,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

