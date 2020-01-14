Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $62.78 Million Stock Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,793 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.01% of AlarmCom worth $62,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 43.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 749,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 227,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 55.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 691,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

