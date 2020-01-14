Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $68.41 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $68,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,391. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

