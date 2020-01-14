Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $97.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems accounts for about 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Pegasystems worth $97,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pegasystems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pegasystems by 152.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 16.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $481,473.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 271,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $82.83.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

