Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.78% of Exponent worth $63,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exponent by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Exponent by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.55. 141,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 3,992 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $258,402.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,460.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,411 shares of company stock worth $5,799,835 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

