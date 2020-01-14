Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of MAXIMUS worth $34,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 251,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

