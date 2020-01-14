Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.96. 2,011,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $156.21 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

